Loan growth to make up 10-15% in 2013 in Kazakhstan

Almaty. October 4. Kazakhstan Today - The total assets of banks in Kazakhstan increased by 15% to 1.6 trillion tenge over 8 months. The loan portfolio in the accounting period totaled nearly 11 trillion tenge, increasing by 4.3% year to date. The largest share of loans falls at legal entities.



According to Caspionet, the number of doubtful assets of Kazakh commercial banks declined by 6.5% year to date whereas the share of standard loans increased by almost 1.5% to 7.5 trillion tenge. This statistics can be found on the website of the Financial Supervision Committee of the National Bank. According to experts, improvement in credit quality will remain a key challenge for financial institutions this as well as next year. The government and the regulator developed several programs that allow credit institutions to reduce the proportion of toxic assets. This refers to the creation a distressed credit fund, which will work at full capacity in 2013. Banks are also expected to establish subsidiaries to acquire doubtful and bad loans.



"Banks are now actively counting the loans and evaluating those they can use in different schemes. We have already heard from a number of banks that they have specific plans as to which loans to transfer to the Distressed Credit Fund or to their own companies of a special purpose, or to write off," Ainur Medeubayeva, Banking Analyst of Troika Dialog Kazakhstan JSC said.



According to the chairman of the National Bank, in the event of the DCF's successful operation, balances of Kazakh financial institutions will be cleaned of troubled assets for a total amount of 2 billion US dollars. A growth in lending will be another notable trend in 2012 and 2013. The loan growth at the country's major banks will make up 10-15%.



"There are several objective reasons for that. First of all, it is the presence of borrowers or the demand for loan resources. It remains moderate and competition for quality borrowers remains high. Accordingly, banks still have to content themselves with moderate growth. And the second reason lies in funding, ie our banks have paid a huge part of the external debt over the past two years and the domestic market is limited, so they will only be funded through deposits for a while. Very few can attract wholesale funding, but these will be insignificant amounts," Ainur Medeubayeva said.



According to the Kazakhstan Financial Supervision Committee, as of August 1, the loan portfolio of Kazakh banks totaled nearly 11 trillion tenge. The largest share of loans accounts for legal entities at more than 60%. Loans to individuals and SMEs account for 20.7% and 15.5%, respectively.



