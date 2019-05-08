Luxembourg signed an agreement to participate in "Expo-2017"

Astana. 22 February. Kazakhstan Today - They discussed issues of appointment of a national commissioner of Luxembourg and the beginning of construction and installation works in the pavilion.



In addition, Akhmetzhan Yessimov held bilateral meetings with the commissioners of the national sections of Germany Dietmar Schmitz, France Pascal Lor, Lithuania Romas Jankauskas. There were questions of substantive design of pavilions, operations and interaction during the exhibition. We were touched theme of promoting "EXPO-2017" in the territory of these countries and to attract foreign tourists.



Also, a meeting with the chief operating officer of the Bureau "Expo 2020 Dubai " Simon Klag was held. Based on its results , it was agreed to establish a working group between the Bureau "Expo Dubai 2020" and "Astana EXPO 2017" on the organization of exhibitions, transfer of experience of Astana to Dubai exhibition under the previously signed Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation.



It should be reminded that the International Trade Fair will be held in Astana from 10 June to 10 September 2017, 5 million visits are expected during the exhibition.



Source: The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Official website



