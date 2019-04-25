Macroeconomic policy became more flexible and resilient to external shocks - KazakhstanИs National Bank

The report was prepared within the mandate on ensuring financial stability. It was said by chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan Daniyar Akishev at the presentation of the report for the last three years.





The report included an analysis of risks that were implemented over the last three years, as well as the most considerable risks for the system were detected. Such an analysis is needed to reduce risks in the future, as well as to eliminate the losses.





In the report, we re-consider some our approaches to the financial stability. It relates to the macroeconomic policy, as well as to the policy of financial regulation," said Daniyar Akishev.





He also noted that the National Bank of Kazakhstan is not the only bank that sees the necessity to conduct systematic revision of its role in the economic policy, in the financial development, in the mechanisms of revision and regulation. After the global crisis, the change of a paradigm in several spheres of financial activity, not only in central banks was.





After eight years passed since the global crisis, international organizations following financial reporting have changed the approaches to the assessment of financial tools. Convergence of regulation methods of assessment of expected losses with standards financial reporting happened. The risks connected with oligopolists in the institute of independent auditors become clearer, however there is not a clear effective solution yet," said Akishev.





He added that along with the agenda, the best practice in reporting on the financial stability has been changed. They started to pay more attention to the country’s uniqueness, to the specific nature of risks, became more focused. In other states, the evolution of reports was in the way that their publication and creation of additional copies on the financial stability was increased.





Effective actions of the regulator are expected only after full understanding of the issues of financial system. In Kazakhstan, this task was hindered because the ordinary assessment methods of credit risks and the quality of bank assets stopped to be informative and useful. In such cases, it is appropriate to start an analysis of not only the financial organizations that can be regulated in the points where risks occur, but also other parts of the financial system, including the system of reporting and regulating. We happened to revise not only prudential tools, but also the principles of the formation of reporting on the state of the bank," said the head of the Bank.





According to him, the macroeconomic policy became more flexible and resilient to external shocks. For Kazakhstan, one of the significant risks in the banking system and the whole economy were risks related to fixed exchange rate regimes.





The transition to floating exchange rate in 2015 reduced the vulnerability of the economy to external shocks, increased the flexibility of the macroeconomic policy, regained trust in the tenge, reduced dollarization, opened the opportunities to manage interest rates and for inflation targeting. The report reveals the objective need in the flexible exchange rate and risks of the financial stability related to the fixed rate," said Akishev.









