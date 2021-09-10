Majilisman urged to refuse Ministry of Finance to lift moratorium on business inspections

Majilis deputy from Ak Zhol party, has called on the government to declare disagreement with the statement of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan on lifting the three-year moratorium on inspections of small businesses imposed in 2020.

Ak Zhol calls the government to disavow the statement of the Ministry of Finance and support entrepreneurs," he said.

According to the deputy, the Ministry of Finance explained that the recent proposal to abolish the three-year moratorium on inspections of small and medium-sized businesses imposed 2020 by the head of state, by decline in cash discipline and reduction in tax revenues to the budget.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.