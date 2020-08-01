Mamin instructs to develop additional measures to support business

At the meeting of the State Commission chaired by the Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the execution of the order of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on the extension of quarantine measures and preparation for the post-quarantine period was considered.





Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy, Chairman of Atameken NCE Askar Myrzakhmetov, Deputy Chair of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Regulation and Development of the Financial Market Nurlan Abdrakhmanov, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Birzhan Nurymbetov, Akim of Almaty Bakytzhan Sagintayev reported on the epidemiological situation, measures to support the population and business.





The head of government instructed to carry out systematic preparatory work to restore the functioning of those sectors of the economy that have suspended their activities over the next two weeks.





The Ministry of National Economy, together with relevant government agencies, NCE Atameken were instructed to develop a set of measures to support entrepreneurs.





As a measure of state support for SMEs in the most affected industries, a deferral of loan payments will be granted until October 1, 2019.





The prime minister instructed to approve sanitary and epidemiological requirements for the work of business entities, as well as to ensure proper control over the observance of sanitary rules by citizens and business entities.





The algorithm for lifting the ban on the work of the enterprise includes the registration of entrepreneurs and the acceptance of applications for the resumption of activities on the electronic platform "Info Kazakhstan". After a check by the Commission consisting of employees of the akimat, SES, the regional chamber of entrepreneurs and representatives of the public, business entities will be issued electronic permits to resume activities.





The Ministry of Digital Development has been instructed to implement mobile applications for the prevention and awareness of coronavirus infection.













