Mamin instructs to submit Plan for Phased Removal of Quarantine Measures for consideration by State Commission

At the government conference call chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the progress in the implementation of anti-epidemic measures was considered. Minister of Healthcare Alexey Tsoy reported that in 10 days the average reproductive rate of coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan decreased from 0.92 to 0.82. The proportion of those who recovered is 73.6%, the rest are receiving the necessary treatment. The occupancy of beds decreased by 61%, ambulance calls — by 62% (from 3,232 to 1,232).





In general, the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country is stable. The results testify to the effectiveness of the measures taken," Mamin said, instructing the Ministry of Healthcare, taking into account the current epidemiological situation, to submit the Plan for the Phased Removal of Quarantine Measures for consideration by the State Commission.

















This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.