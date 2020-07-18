Mamin: More than 1 million people in Kazakhstan will get monetary aid for food products

More than 1 million people in Kazakhstan will get monetary aid for food products, said Askar Mamin, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

The Ministry of Labor will keep on providing monetary aid for food products for certain categories of people- it is more than 1 million people," he said.

He has instructed "to provide targeted social aid in the third quarter on the base of the available data and automatically prolong the terms of disability by three months who have to re-confirm it in the period of quarantine".





