Mamin reported to President on socio-economic development of Kazakhstan

The Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with Prime Minister Askar Mamin, the presidential press office said on Tuesday.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev heard a report on the results of socio-economic development in January-March of this year and the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country.





According to the presented data, during the reporting period the real sector of the economy demonstrates stable positive dynamics.





Askar Mamin reported on the sanitary and epidemiological situation in the country. The workload of infectious beds is 41%, intensive care beds - 27%. Since April this year, 2 million people will be vaccinated every month in the regions. In September, it is planned to complete the vaccination of 10 million citizens.





The healthcare system, according to the Prime Minister, is fully provided with the necessary volume of medicines and medical devices. In medical institutions, a monthly supply of drugs has been formed, in SK-Pharmacy warehouses and in pharmacies - a two-month supply is available. All regions have stabilization funds with medicines, protective equipment and syringes for three months.





During the meeting, information on the progress of state programs, priority areas of Kazakhstan's chairmanship in the EAEU, measures taken to attract investment, further deep digitalization of economic sectors and introduction of advanced digital solutions into the work of the Government, support of employment of the population, and stabilization of prices for socially important goods were considered.





The President was informed about the results of the 15th OPEC + ministerial meeting held on April 1, where separate conditions for Kazakhstan were agreed, providing for an increase in daily oil production by additional 6 thousand barrels per day. Against this background, according to the results of the year, positive dynamics will be ensured in the oil industry.













