Mamin tasked to boost construction work on the roads of East Kazakhstan and Almaty rgns

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin made a working trip to the East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions, where he checked the progress of large infrastructure projects and state development programs, Kazpravda.kz reports with reference to the press service of the head of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In the East Kazakhstan region, Askar Mamin inspected the progress of the project for construction of the Ust-Kamenogorsk - Taldykorgan highway, along the entire length of which (768 km) it is planned to launch traffic by the end of this year. At the same time, the reconstruction of the Kalbatau - Maykapshagai highway is underway, where by the end of the year the traffic will be opened on all 415 kilometers of the highway.

In the Almaty region, the head of the Government was informed on the reconstruction of the eastern section of the Ust-Kamenogorsk - Taldykorgan highway with a length of 314 kilometers, the construction project of the Usharal-Dostyk highway with a length of 180 kilometers.

The Prime Minister instructed to boost construction work on the roads of the East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions. At the same time, the PM emphasized the importance of quality and commissioning of the transport infrastructure created this year.

The implementation of the inspected infrastructure projects creates additional opportunities for development of the transport industry. Popularization of the "Center - South" route as a transit corridor will contribute to an increase in traffic intensity and in the future may become a new point of economic growth. The reconstruction will increase traffic safety, improve the environmental situation in settlements and areas adjacent to highways, and will also stimulate the development of roadside services, creating new jobs.

As part of the trip, the head of the Government got acquainted with the work of health care facilities, culture and sports, the progress of construction of engineering and housing infrastructure in Ust-Kamenogorsk, Taldykorgan and Ayagoz, and also visited the largest enterprise of the Republic of Kazakhstan for production of electrical equipment JSC "KEMONT", the dairy farm of the corporation "Vostok-Milk", a company-manufacturer of caviar and meat of sturgeon fish "Ost Fish", a dairy farm in the village Balpyk bi, Koksu district, Almaty region.













