Mamin visited Mangistau rgn with a working trip

As part of his working trip to Mangistau region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting to discuss key projects for development of the region, Kazpravda.kz reports.

According to the primeminister.kz website, during a working trip to Mangistau region, Prime Minister Askar Mamin held a meeting on socio-economic development of the region. Akim of the region Serikbay Trumov, ministers of energy Nurlan Nogayev, agriculture - Saparkhan Omarov, ecology, geology and natural resources - Magzum Mirzagaliev, labor and social protection of the population - Serik Shapkenov, first vice ministers of industry and infrastructure development Kairbek Uskenbayev, finance - Berik Sholpankulov, Vice Minister of Culture and Sports Gabidulla Abdrakhimov, Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar made reports.

The parties discussed construction of a new gas processing plant in Zhanaozen with a capacity of up to 1 billion cubic meters of gas, reconstruction of the existing trunk and distribution gas networks in the region.

As part of supplying the population of Mangistau region with drinking water, the reconstruction and expansion of the Caspy desalination plant is being carried out (the capacity will be increased to 40 thousand cubic meters per day), an increase in the capacity of Karazhanbas by 17 thousand cubic meters per day, the construction of the Kenderli desalination plant with a capacity 50 thousand cubic meters per day, which will solve the issues of water supply of Zhanaozen.

Additionally, new water supply and sewerage networks will be built.

This year, it is planned to complete the reconstruction of the Aktau - Fort Shevchenko road, 1.3 million square meters of housing will be built with the necessary engineering communications.

Reclamation of the Koshkar-Ata tailing dump will begin in March 2021. The project will be completed within three years and will solve the environmental problem associated with the disposal of historical waste.

The issues of increasing food security of the Mangistau region were considered. A number of investment projects in the agro-industrial complex are being implemented in the region. One of them is the Aktau Agro project for production of poultry meat with a capacity of 5 thousand tons per year. Commissioning is scheduled for the II quarter of 2021. The project will increase the provision of the region with poultry meat up to 45%.

The issues of ensuring employment and increasing incomes of the population of the Mangistau region, training local personnel for the tourism sector, taking into account the modern realities of the labor market, were discussed. At the end of 2020, investments in fixed assets of the Mangistau region increased, in comparison with 2019, by 2.9% to 576.4 billion tenge. The volume of construction work amounted to 206.3 billion tenge (+12.2%), 1.19 million square meters of housing (+ 1.5%) were commissioned.

Mangystau region is included in the TOP-10 promising tourist zones of Kazakhstan. In 2020, the volume of investments in fixed assets in the tourism sector reached 71.8 billion tenge. This year it is planned to attract more than 400 billion tenge of investments for development of the tourist infrastructure of the Mangistau region.

It is necessary to increase the volume of attracting investments in new development projects, which will help create new jobs, improve the quality of life and well-being of the population," Askar Mamin said.

As part of the working trip, the Prime Minister inspected the projects for development of the tourist zone in Aktau (hotels, a theme park under the brands Fairmont, Hilton, Aqualina Resort and others), instructing to ensure the timely completion of the construction of the planned infrastructure.













