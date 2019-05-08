Market of e-trade has sharply increased in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan over five months of 2018 the volume of the market of e-trade has considerably increased, Minister of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan Tumur Suleimenov said at the session of the Government.





According to the official data, in 2017 the volume of the market of electronic trade in the cou8ntry was 107 billion tenge or 1.2% of the total volume of retail trade turnover.





According to operative data, the volume of the market of electronic trade over five months of 2018 was 101 billion tenge or 2.9% of the total volume of retail trade turnover, a two-time growth," said the Minister.





According to him, from 2018 110 new subjects of e-trade have been registered. On the market about 1700 online shops operate. The number of buyers increased to 1.5 million people.





The volume of delivered goods increased by 58% from 7 million items to 12 million items compared to the same period of 2017. Within the new Tax Code, the notions of an online shop, online platform and electronic shopping were defined. Tax preferences in terms of exemption incomes from payments of corporate tax rate and personal income tax, which are received in e-trade," he said.





As the head of the Ministry noted one of the main conditions to get a preference is the presence of 90% of non-cash payments.





As of today, in accordance with the legislation on payments and payment system, JSC Kazpost being the organization that holds certain bank operations can receive payments by means of ‘the cash on delivery charge’, which is recognized as non-cash payment for the commodity," he said.





It should be noted that in 2022 in Kazakhstan it is planned to increase the share of e-trade up to 2.6% of the total volume of retail trade turnover and to create 200 thousand additional workplaces in e-trade and related industries.









