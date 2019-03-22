Max Petroleum signs rig contract for exploration programme

Almaty. April 27. Kazakhstan Today - Kazakhstan-focused oil and gas explorer Max Petroleum plc has agreed a contract with Saipem for a National 1625 DE onshore drilling rig for its deep pre-salt exploration programme, StockMarketWire.com reported.



The contract secures the use of the 3,000 hp rig to drill at least two deep wells in the company's Blocks A&E licence area.



Max said it plans to start drilling the NUR-1 well on the Emba B prospect in Block E during August, targeting unrisked mean resource potential of 467m mmboe.



