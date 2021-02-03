Maximum bank deposit rates for March in Kazakhstan announced

The Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund (KDIF) announced the approval of the maximum recommended rates on deposits in tenge for March 2021, the KDIF press service said.

The maximum rates on short-term deposits remain the same due to the preserved base rate level of the National Bank. The rates on term deposits, which depend on the market, will also remain unchanged.

As a result of the continuing reduction of the actual market rates of banks towards a slight decrease, the maximum recommended rates on savings deposits for 24 months were revised," the statement says.













