Maximum deposit rates for July approved in Kazakhstan

Kazakhstan Deposit Insurance Fund (KDIF) has approved the maximum recommended rates for deposits in tenge for July 2021, the press office of the Fund said on Tuesday.





Thus, the maximum recommended rates on short-term deposits remain unchanged due to the absence of revision of the value of the base rate of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, to which they correspond.





The maximum rates on long-term TDs and savings deposits for 24 months were kept at the same level due to low activity in these segments of the deposit market. At the same time, the most profitable among tenge deposits are savings without the right of replenishment for a period of 12 months - 14.0%.





Note, earlier it was reported that the license of one more bank was terminated in Kazakhstan.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.