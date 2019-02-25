Mayor of Almaty and a delegation from Switzerland discussed the possibility of implementing household waste processing projects

Almaty. 6 April. Kazakhstan Today - Bauyrzhan Baibek, Mayor of Almaty had a meeting with the Swiss delegation, which included Marco Passalia, Deputy Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Ticino Canton, Alberto Lotti, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Axion Swiss Bank, Barujia Matiya, Director of Enet Energy SA, and Urs Shmid, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Switzerland in the RoK, Mayor's Press Service informs.



The parties discussed the issues of strengthening trade, economic and cultural ties, Kazakhstan Today reports.



According to Marco Passalia, an important step towards strengthening mutual cooperation was signing of the Memorandum between Almaty and Lugano in May last year.



"We have come to discuss the possibility of implementing specific projects in the area of household waste processing, improving efficiency of the electric power system, and a number of cultural and tourist projects." I think that we can significantly expand the areas of interaction, "M. Passalia said.



He also noted that Switzerland will be represented by several energy companies at EXPO-2017 International exhibition in Astana.



"This is an important step for us in general and an additional opportunity to discuss some of Almaty projects" said Deputy Director of the Chamber of Commerce of Ticino Canton.



During the meeting with the Swiss delegation, the potential for localization of production by foreign companies in the territory of the Industrial Zone and "PIT" FEZ was presented. Also, Mayor of the megapolis invited the Swiss travel companies to take part in "Tourism and Travel" international exhibition KITF, which will be held in Almaty from 19 to 21 April.



Let us remind that in the message of N. Nazarbayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, to the people of Kazakhstan, special attention was paid to attracting investments. In particular, he noted the need for creating favorable environment for attracting complex investments, as well as private investments with focus on transnational corporations.



