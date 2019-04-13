Minimum wage will be formed in accordance with economic growth - Kazakh Labour Minister

Kazakh Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Madian Abylkassymova made a commentary on the increase of the minimum subsistence level as part of the instruction of the head of state.





In our country, the subsistence level as of 2018 is set parallelly to the minimum wage, that is, the minimum wage and subsistence level are at the same level - 28 284 tenges. In addition, the difference in their roles and functions," said Madina Abylkassymova after the government's session.





According to the Minister, nowadays the subsistence minimum is taken into account during defining various social payments from the state and local budgets.





Various payments, social allowances, targeted social assistance - all this is linked to the subsistence minimum. The minimum wage is used less, not it is used for tax regimes, some deduction and additional charges.





In this regard, from now on the minimum wage will be not be linked to the formation against the subsistence minimum. It will be formed and increased in accordance with the country's economic growth. The subsistence minimum has a quite different function, and will be indexed in terms of inflation," said the head of the Ministry.









