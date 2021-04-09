Ministry of Agriculture: About 1.5 million hectares of land in Kazakhstan is privately owned

About 1.5 million hectares of land is privately owned in Kazakhstan, Saparkhan Omarov, Minister of Agriculture of Kazakhsta said on Wednesday.

About 1.5 million hectares of land are privately owned. The land was transferred before moratorium was imposed," Omarov said.

In his words, these Kazakh lands are owned by 128 different entities, including individuals, legal entities.

In general, all these lands are occupied with the production of raw materials to provide food," Omarov added.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.