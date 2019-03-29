Ministry of Agriculture to be fully automated by end of 2013

Almaty. September 14. Kazakhstan Today - Implementation of "Agro-Industrial Complex-Platform" project will result in full automation of the Ministry of Agriculture in 2013, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan developed a technical and economic feasibility report on realization of "Development of electronic information resources, systems and information and telecommunication networks in the single information space in the agro-industrial complex" project. Creation of 6011 automated jobs is planned within this project including jobs at the regional and district levels," the Prime Minister's official website quotes the press service of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.



It was noted that the full automation of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan and its departments at all levels will be held as a result of implementation of this project in end of 2013.



Besides, a project on introduction of the automated system for controlling credit and leasing activity is being implemented. "KazAgroFinance" JSC chose the software on the basis of CRM system produces by Oracle Company for ensuring automation of credit and leasing activity.



This system will allow to ensure control over the terms of finishing the work by the employees of the departments, presence of all the documents on the projects and coordinate the work.



