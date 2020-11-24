Ministry of Ecology expects arrival of 10 thousand tourists in the Bozzhyra gorge in 2021

The Ministry of Ecology predicts the arrival of 10 thousand tourists in the Bozzhyra gorge in 2021, reports the press service of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan.
According to the report, this year the Bozzhyra gorge was visited by 2000 people. If we assume that each visitor had a bottle of water with him and some of the conscious citizens took the bottles with them, but some of the bottles still remained there. In the coming year, 10 000 tourists are expected to arrive in the gorge. It means that we must resolve the issues with garbage in advance, prepare special places for garbage, set tasks for the investors who will build the hotel. In general, if the hotel is located far from the Bozzhyra gorge, all environmental requirements are met, the project will be presented to the public," he said.
Source: KazTAG
