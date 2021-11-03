Ministry of Energy: More than 25% of electricity of Kazakhstan is generated by Ekibastuz GRES

Images | konkurs.interrao.ru
For nine months of 2021, the share of electricity generation by GRES-1 in the UES amounted to 19.56% of the total generation, GRES-2 in the UES accounted for 6% of the total generation," the statement says.
Thw share of electricity generation by GRES-1 in the Unified Electric Power System (UES) of Kazakhstan amounted to 18.01%, GRES-2 - 5%.
The resources of GRES-1 were put into operation, mainly in the early 80s, and their wear ranges from 18% to 72%. Steam turbines, six out of seven, were also commissioned in 1981-1984 and wear between 18% and 99%.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.