Ministry of Energy: More than 25% of electricity of Kazakhstan is generated by Ekibastuz GRES

The number of bankrupt companies has tripled within nine months of 2021 in Kazakhstan, the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance said.

Over the nine months of 2021, compared to the nine months of 2020, the number of companies applying for bankruptcy increased by 3.1 times, and their debt decreased by 3.2 times, reads the report.

In the 2019 pre-pandemic year, the number of debtor companies that applied bankruptcy at the initiative of the debtor, employees, other creditors and state revenue authorities amounted to 1,218, debt - T2 trillion, in 2020, respectively, 742 and T6 trillion, in nine months of 2020 years - 422 and T5 trillion, and in nine months of 2021 - 1315 and T1.5 trillion.

Tax debt as of October 1, 2021 compared to the beginning of the year increased by 21.5% - from KZT350.9bn to KZT426.5bn.












