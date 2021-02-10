Ministry of Finance can receive data on accounts of people in Kazakhstan in more than 100 offshores from 2021

The Ministry of Finance plans to exchange information with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) on the financial accounts of the citizens of Kazakhstan in more than 100 jurisdictions, said Yerulan Zhamaubayev, Minister of Finance.

In order to counteract the outflow of capital abroad and deoffshorization of the economy within the framework of the electronic exchange of information with the OECD and the National Bank, a multilateral convention was signed and from 2021 it is planned to exchange information with the OECD on the financial accounts of our citizens in more than 100 jurisdictions," he said.

In his words, a number of changes will be initiated to the laws of the Republic of Kazakhstan aimed at improving administration.

A three-year moratorium on inspections, introduced in 2020 negatively affected cash discipline, he said. Unscrupulous entrepreneurs saw the initiative as a chance to evade taxes.













