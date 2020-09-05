Ministry of Healthcare plans to purchase 100 mobile medical buses for rural settlements

At a government session chaired by Prime Minister Askar Mamin, measures set for the healthcare system were considered to implement the Address of the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev "Kazakhstan in a New Reality: Time for Action".

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his Address to the people of Kazakhstan identified 11 tasks for the health sector. In his speech at the session, Minister of Healthcare Alexeiy Tsoy outlined the main directions in the work on their implementation.

One of the important tasks among them is to support medical workers involved in countering the spread of coronavirus infection. As the Minister of Health noted, the mechanism of material incentives for medical workers has been worked out.

Payment of allowances will continue until the end of 2020. From March to July, incentive payments were made for three risk groups for a total of 59.6 billion tenge. Additionally, 150 billion tenge will be allocated. Corresponding calculations were submitted to the Ministry of Finance," Tsoy said.

According to the minister, in March 2020, payment was made to 23.1 thousand employees in the amount of 3.9 billion tenge; in April — 47 thousand employees in the amount of 8.2 billion tenge; in May — 44.3 thousand employees in the amount of 9.3 billion tenge; in June — 57.2 thousand employees in the amount of 13 billion tenge; in July — 81.3 thousand employees in the amount of 25.2 billion tenge.

Also, the Head of State has set the task of a phased increase in the salaries of doctors and employees of the sanitary and epidemiological service, starting from this year and bringing it to a level twice as high as the average wage in the economy by 2023.

The draft Law on the Republican Budget for 2021-2023 has already provided for these expenses. The total cost of raising wages for 247 thousand medical workers will amount to 222.3 billion tenge in 2021, 361.7 billion tenge in 2022, and 557.5 billion tenge in 2023," said Tsoy.

The implementation of projects for 13 new infectious diseases hospitals is currently starting on the construction of healthcare facilities. Akimats of the regions have started the active phase of construction of 12 modular infectious diseases hospitals and reconstruction of one hospital with their commissioning in October 2020.

This work is being carried out in preparation for a possible second wave of the pandemic and will provide timely and high-quality assistance to the country's population. Additionally, 2,700 infectious beds will be deployed, equipped with modern equipment. Financing is provided at the expense of the Employment Roadmap and local budgets," Tsoy informed.

In addition, by 2025, 20 large modern medical centers will be created in the regions of the country through PPP. These are multidisciplinary hospitals that will provide the entire range of high-tech medical care to the population in accordance with international quality requirements, and will also provide 50% of the bed capacity renewal. About 1.5 trillion tenge of investments will be attracted. For the implementation of projects, in accordance with the Code "On People's Health and the Healthcare System,’’ a draft Government Decree on the creation of the National operator Turar Health has been prepared.

According to the minister, by the end of December 2021 in Nur-Sultan and Almaty, two multidisciplinary research centers for infectious diseases with 500 beds each will be built, which will allow timely response to current and probable epidemiological threats, consolidate scientific and technical potential, and broadcast the best world practices for observing infection safety in regions of the country.

The Head of State was also instructed to radically revise the approaches to the organization of primary health care. "To implement the order, the ministry will develop an appropriate plan to improve the provision of health care in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2021-2023, including measures to improve the availability of primary health care, primarily to rural residents," said Tsoy.

Meanwhile, it is planned to revise the approaches to ensuring the functioning of feldsher-obstetric stations and medical outpatient clinics and to take measures to strengthen their material and technical base and staffing. One of the mechanisms for improving the availability of medical care will be the further development of transport medicine for remote regions.

It is planned to purchase 100 mobile medical buses for rural settlements. Taking into account the existing park, the needs of regional hospitals will be covered by 100%," Tsoy said.

Also in 2020, the ambulance service is planned to be equipped with modern ambulance vehicles of domestic production through JSC DBK-Leasing. A total of 1167 units will be delivered.

The Ministry of Healthcare, together with local executive bodies, will conduct a comprehensive audit of the equipment and infrastructure of medical organizations. Based on the results of the audit, proposals will be submitted to the government and a budget application will be formed. Particular emphasis will be placed on rural health care (on determining the need for the construction and repair of feldsher-obstetric points and medical outpatient clinics).

To strengthen the personnel potential of the system, a long-term forecast (for 10 years) of personnel policy in health will be developed, and the training of scarce medical specialties will be increased: epidemiologists, infectious disease specialists, resuscitators, pulmonologists, cardiologists.

As Tsoy emphasized, one of the important tasks set by the Head of State was to solve the problem of childlessness. In this direction, within the framework of the ‘Ansagan Sabi’ program, the number of quotas for IVF will be increased by 7 times from 2021.

Taking into account the instructions of the Head of State in the framework of reducing the number of target indicators and indicators of state programs, the Ministry will make appropriate proposals on changes to the State Program for the Development of Healthcare in the Republic of Kazakhstan for 2020-2025.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.