Ministry of Interior alimentation costs to Kazakhstan citizens more than other ministries and agencies

Almaty. March 21. Kazakhstan Today - The most expensive body within the government structure according to direct and indirect capital expenditure is the Ministry of Interior, Kazakhstan Today reports.



"The rating is based on direct capital expenditure data of state bodies established by law of RK "On Republican Budget for 2013-2015" dated November 23, 2012 as part of the national budget for 2013. The costliest ministries of Kazakhstan were : Ministry of Internal Affairs (5,437,701 thousand tenge), Ministry of Finance (1,751,716 thousand tenge), Ministry of Justice (1,698,190 thousand tenge)," according to the ranking of Kazakh ministries and departments, compiled by the research agency Reyting.kz in cooperation with the Kazpotrebnadzor NGO.



According to the report of Kazpotrebnadzor, the National Space Agency is the cheapest agency (6437 thousand tenge).



At the same time, the study notes the growth of funds for the maintenance of a number of ministries and agencies, as compared with 2012. For example, capital expenditure of the Ministry of Justice, according to the annex to the Law "On Republican Budget for 2012-2014" dated November 24, 2011, made in 2012, 1,193,412 thousand tenge. In this regard, in 2013, they increased by 504 778 thousand tenge. And the Ministry of Finance the figures were 1,577,894 and 173 822 thousand tenge.



