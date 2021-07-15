Ministry of Trade: Price for potatoes and carrots will fall in autumn

The price for potatoes and carrots will fall in autumn, Bakhyt Sultanov, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan said.

As for the situation with carrots- the same problem has occurred in neighboring Uzbekistan. And in fact, we imported partly the price that we had, because the demand was created by both neighboring Uzbekistan and Russia. Today we already see that the price for potatoes is going down, and we expect that in the autumn period it will significantly fall by several times, " he said.

According to him, the reason for the high prices for carrots was a poor harvest.

















