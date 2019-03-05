MOL closed deal with KMG EP

London. November 19. Kazakhstan Today - MOL Hungarian Oil and Gas Plc. announced that it had successfully closed a previously announced deal with JSC Kazmunaigas Exploration and Production (KMG EP) for the acquisition of 49% of shares in JSC Karpovskiy Severniy, holder of the North Karpovsky exploration license in Kazakhstan.



According to 4-Traders, "the signing of the Share Purchase Agreement was notified on 19 July 2012, pending were the consent of the Ministry of Oil and Gas in Kazakhstan, the waiver of state priority right and the approval of the Kazakh and the EU antimonopoly bodies, which were all duly cleared."



"The exploration program contains drilling of two firm and two optional exploration wells and acquisition of 335 km 2D seismic line. Currently drilling of first well SK-1 is ongoing on turn key basis. The partners are planning to drill the second well SK-2 and test both wells till the end of 2013. Total prospective recoverable resources of hydrocarbons (P50) previously published by KMG EP are 240 MMboe," the article says.



"MOL Group is also present in Kazakhstan participating in the Fedorovsky exploration block located in the neighborhood of the North Karpovsky block, where the consortium led by MOL achieved a significant gas-condensate discovery in 2008," according to the article.



"We are pleased to announce that we can commence our work in another exploration block in Kazakhstan, in a country where we have already achieved exploration successes in the neighbouring Fedorovsky block. We hope that the already on-going first and the second exploration wells on the North Karpovsky block will bring us similar successes. We are proud to join hands with KMG EP, a strong, well-known partner from the Fedorovsky joint venture," J?zsef Moln?r, Chief Executive Officer commented.



