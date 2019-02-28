Money transfer volume throughout Kazakhstan reaches its record

Over the 1st quarter, Kazakhstan citizens transferred money for 17 billion tenge, Ranking.kz reports.





This year money transactions on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan via money transfer systems have showed the highest indicators over the last five years.





The volume of transfers for January-March of 2018 made up 17.1 billion tenge, that is by 3.7 times higher than in the same period of the previous year. Meanwhile, the number of transactions was only 74.5 thousand with a 36.4% increase over the year. The average bill of one transfer increased from 94.6 to 229.5 thousand tenge over the year," reads the report.





The third of the total volume of money transfer falls on Golden Crown – 5.5 billion tenge, that is by 6.9 times higher than for January-March of 2016. It is followed by Faster – 941.6 million tenge, that is by 34.6% less than a year ago. The third place was taken by Western Union – 809.5 million tenge, that is by 9.2% less that for January-March of 2018.





Golden Crown leads in the number of transactions, that possess 47% of all transactions – 35 thousand transactions, that is by 10 times higher that a year ago. Faster follows – 11.4 thousand transactions, that is by 39.7% less that a year ago. The third in the list is Western Union – 2.4 thousand transactions, that is by 725% less that in the previous year.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.