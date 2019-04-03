Money transfers within Kazakhstan beat the record

Over 9 months of this year, Kazakh citizens have transferred 57 billion tenge via international money transfer systems throughout Kazakhstan, a 4-time increase compared to the figure in 2017, Ranking.kz reports.



According to analytics, the number of transactions has seen a 1.5 increase - up to 232.5 thousand.



The average check of one transaction is 245.3 thousand tenge, an increase of 2.6 times than in the previous year.



This year the highest amount of transfers within Kazakhstan and the biggest amount of transactions were in April - 8.5 billion tenge and 29.8 thousand.



The smallest amount of transfers was registered in January - 3.9 billion tenge, with 19.7 thousand transactions.



Source: BNews.kz



This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.