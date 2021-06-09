More than 16 thousand borrowers fully repaid the mortgage after withdrawal of part of their pensions

As part of the implementation of the initiative of the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to use pension savings to improve housing conditions, 16 075 borrowers fully repaid current mortgage loans previously received from banks for a total of T62.41 billion. 47 133 borrowers used one-time pension payments to partially repay debt on mortgage housing loans for a total amount of KZT144.53 billion. 8889 borrowers used these funds as an initial payment to obtain mortgage housing loans in banks for a total amount of KZT150.361 billion," he said.
Source: KazTAG
