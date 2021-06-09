More than 16 thousand borrowers fully repaid the mortgage after withdrawal of part of their pensions

More than 16 thousand borrowers have fully repaid the mortgage after withdrawal of part of their pensions, Berik Uali, Akorda's press secretary said.

As part of the implementation of the initiative of the head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to use pension savings to improve housing conditions, 16 075 borrowers fully repaid current mortgage loans previously received from banks for a total of T62.41 billion. 47 133 borrowers used one-time pension payments to partially repay debt on mortgage housing loans for a total amount of KZT144.53 billion. 8889 borrowers used these funds as an initial payment to obtain mortgage housing loans in banks for a total amount of KZT150.361 billion," he said.













