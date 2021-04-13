More than T1 trillion withdrawn from Uniform Saving Pension Fund

More than T1 trillion have already been withdrawn by people of Kazakhstan from the Uniform Saving Pension Fund, said Yerbolat Dosayev, chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

As of March 9, the number of executed applications of depositors for early withdrawal of pension savings amounted to 210.8 thousand to more than T1 trillion," he said.

According to him, citizens invest 99.4% of the withdrawn savings in housing.

Pension savings worth KZT2.5 bln were transferred to the management of four management companies.

The Mangistau region, Almaty and the capital account for 60.2%, he said.

The pension assets have declined since the beginning of the year, according to its data, by T0.3 trillion, or 2.3%, to T12.6 trillion due to early withdrawal of funds. The volume of pension deposits amounted to KZT299 billion, pension payments - KZT77 billion. Accrued investment income since the beginning of the year amounted to KZT367 billion. In January-March, a yield of 2.8% was obtained with inflation of 1.9%.













