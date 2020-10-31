Musin told about Kazakhstan's cooperation with Elon Musk

Minister of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan Bagdat Musin at a briefing at the CCS told how Kazakhstan cooperated with the General Director of Tesla and SpaceX Elon Musk.





Regarding cooperation with Space X. We have launched certain small satellites on Falcon, on Elon Musk's launch vehicles. We are open to cooperation," Musin said.





At the same time, the minister noted that so far he has not personally addressed Elon Musk.





In general, Musin added that today work is underway in several areas with different countries.









