National Bank announced inflation rate for 2020

By the end of 2020, annual inflation in Kazakhstan will be at the level of 7.3-7.5%. This follows from the latest report of the National Bank of Kazakhstan on monetary policy.

It is reported that the contraction of the economy of Kazakhstan in October 2020, after some recovery in August-September, turned out to be deeper than expected. At the end of January-November 2020, the drop in GDP was 2.8% in annual terms. The main negative impact was the contraction in the mining industry, due to the decline in the production of crude oil and non-ferrous metal ores. The negative dynamics persists in most sectors of the service sector, in particular in trade and transport. The economy is supported by the industries of the public sector in the context of a stimulating fiscal policy.

According to forecasts, by the end of 2020, annual inflation will be at the level of 7.3-7.5%. A slight acceleration in the growth of prices for non-food products and paid services will be offset by a slowdown in inflation of food products. The growth in prices for food products will slow down, however, on the part of certain food products there will be a post-inflation pressure. In the medium term, the gradual slow down to the upper limit of the target corridor is expected by the end of 2021, as well as the formation of inflation within it by the end of the forecast period," the report says.













