National Bank keeps current base rate

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has kept the current base rate.

The National Bank has resolved to keep the base rate at the level of 9% per annum with the narrowing of the interest rate corridor to +/- 1 pp. Accordingly, the rate on permanent access operations to provide liquidity will be 10% and on permanent access operations to withdraw liquidity - 8%," reads the report.

The decision is due to fundamental instability in the oil market, high and weakly anchored inflationary expectations, while still remaining uncertainty associated with the epidemiological situation in the country and the world, as well as with the timing of mass vaccinations.

Anchoring inflationary expectations is the basis for achieving the inflation target in 2021-2022, in this regard, the current level of the base rate will allow achieving the inflation target of 4-6% by the end of 2021," said the report.













