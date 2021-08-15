National Bank of Kazakhstan said that impact of Delta on oil prices significantly negative

The impact of the Delta strain of coronavirus infection on oil prices turned out to be significantly negative, said the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

The acceleration of the spread of the Delta strain of COVID-19 has had a significant negative impact on oil quotations since the beginning of August this year: prices fell by 8.4%, reaching $ 69.9 per barrel," said Aliya Moldabekova , deputy chairwoman of the National Bank.

In her words, the situation on the oil market, as well as on the world foreign exchange market, during July was ambiguous and volatile.

Oil prices rose and fell amid the news about the agreements of the OPEC + states and the dynamics of the spread of the delta strain of the coronavirus. By the end of the month, oil rose by 1.6%, to $ 76.33 per barrel, "she said.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.