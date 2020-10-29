National Bank: Pension savings of people in Kazakhstan T12.5 trillion as of October 1

The pension savings of people in Kazakhstan exceeded T12.5 trillion as of October 1, 2020, reports the National Bank.

The pension savings have exceeded T12.5 trillion as of October 1. T12.2 trillion of them were accumulations on mandatory pension savings, reads the report.

According to the report, the number of individual pension accounts of depositors on compulsory pension depositors amounted to 10 874 653, without pension savings - 108 310.













