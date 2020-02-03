National Bank puts into circulation a 200 tenge coin

The National Bank of Kazakhstan releases today, January 28, a bicolor circulatory coin with a nominal value of KZT 200.

The coin is designed in compliance with the banknote and coin design concept of the national currency, Kazakhstani tenge, approved by the decree of the Kazakh President as of December 12, 2018. The symbiosis of elements of oriental and occidental cultures is seen in the coins.

