National Bank relocated to Nur-Sultan

The National Bank has relocated to Nur-Sultan, reports the financial regulator.
In compliance with the order of Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, dated April 10 2020 N 304, until July 1 2020 the National Bank must be relocated to Nur-Sultan, Mangilik Yel street, 57A. By the order of the head of state, a representation of the National Bank was opened in Almaty at Aiteke bi street. 67," reads the statement.
Source: KazTAG
