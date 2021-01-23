National Bank says some paper currency will no longer be legal tender since Feb 1

The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan reminded that on February 1, the deadline for accepting and replacing banknotes with denominations of 2000, 5000 and 10000 tenge of the 2006 sample ends.





The exchange is carried out for individuals exclusively in the branches of the National Bank, the press service of the financial regulator noted.





After February 1, 2021, the branches of the National Bank will cease to accept and exchange banknotes in denominations of 2000, 5000 and 10000 tenge of the 2006 sample. In this regard, we ask citizens to contact the nearest branch by February 1, 2021 to replace these banknotes with valid banknotes of the national currency", - said in the information of the National Bank.





According to Zhomart Kazhmuratov, Director of the NBK Cash Circulation Department, the decision to extend the term was made in connection with appeals from the population. Some citizens, mostly people of retirement age, for different reasons did not have time to exchange old banknotes in time.





If you have additional questions, answers can be obtained through the contact center of the National Bank at number 1477, the NBK added.













