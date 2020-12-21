National Bank signed letter of agreement on IMF regional center in Almaty

The National Bank of Kazakhstan has signed a letter of agreement on the regional center of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Almaty, said the National Bank.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director and Yerbolat Dosayev, chairman of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, have signed a letter of agreement to support the Regional Center for Potential Development of the Caucasus, Central Asia and Mongolia, scheduled to open in Almaty," reads the report.

There are 16 such centers operating in the world, the last one was opened in China in 2018.

The regional center in Kazakhstan will become the first in the region and the 17th IMF center for human development. The purpose of the center is to coordinate and implement capacity development activities in the region, as well as to interact with nine countries (Kazakhstan, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan) and various financial institutions," said the bank.













