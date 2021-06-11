National Bank: Trend for early withdrawal of pension savings is going down

The trend for early withdrawal of pension savings is going down, said the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

Since the start of early use of pension savings, we have seen a decrease in the volume of monthly withdrawals: T643 billion in February, T302 billion in March, T283 billion in April and T179 billion in May this year," reads the report.

Withdrawals do not affect the quality of the USPF investment portfolio, since, according to the National Bank, they mainly come from the accumulated money from repayment of financial instruments and contributions from depositors.

The profitability of pension assets in January-May amounted to 5.3% with inflation of 3.5%, that is, the real profitability for the fund’s depositors was 1.8%.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.