National project for sustainable growth to attract T15.5 trillion of private investments

T15.5 trillion in private investment is planned to be attracted to the national project of Kazakhstan "Sustainable economic growth aimed at improving the welfare of people in Kazakhstan", Aset Irgaliyev, Minister of National Economy said.

The total amount of funding for the national project is T15.9 trillion, including T402 billion in the republican budget. It is expected to attract T15.5 trillion of private investment," Irgaliyev said.

The share of budgetary funds in the national project will make about 2.5%.

According to the minister, the national project is aimed at ensuring sustainable economic growth at a level of at least 5% by 2025.







