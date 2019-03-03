Nazarbayev met with chairman of the National bank

At the meeting, Nursultan Nazarbayev heard the report of the chairman of the National Bank on the results of work for 2017.





Chairman of the National bank Daniyar Akishev told the President of Kazakhstan about the National Bank's current activities, key areas of monetary policy, as well as the situation on the country's financial market, the press service of Akorda reports.





According to the chairman's report, the inflation rate for the year of 2017 was 7.1%, the volume of gold and foreign exchange reserves at the end of last year amounted to $ 30.7 billion.





In January the situation has become even better. The Bank's reserves grew by another 3% to $ 31.7 billion. The National Fund's assets in foreign currency amounted to 58.3 billion dollars. In January 2018, the inflation rate was 0.6%. This has already been included in our new ranges, which we set for this year - from five to seven percent," Daniyar Akishev said.





Following the meeting, the Head of State has given a number of specific instructions.









This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.