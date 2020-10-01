NBK launching remote biometric ID service

The National Bank of Kazakhstan is launching a remote biometric identification for receiving financial services from October 1, 2020, Kazpravda.kz refers to the NBK press service informing.





In this way it will be possible to obtain financial services without physically visiting a financial institution using face recognition technology. The system operator is the National Bank subsidiary - Republican State Enterprise "Kazakhstan Center for Interbank Settlements" (KCIS).





Remote biometric identification allows financial market participants to remotely identify customers and provide them with services such as opening bank accounts and deposits, issuing payment cards, and lending.





The introduction of remote biometric identification meets new challenges against the background of the epidemiological situation in the world. The use of the service by the financial community will expand the list of services that are provided to the population remotely," said Deputy governor of the National Bank of Kazakhstan, Eszhan Birtanov.





The service is available to both banks and insurance companies, professional participants in the securities market, payment and microfinance organizations.





The service has been developed by the National Bank in cooperation with financial market participants. The system was launched in pilot mode in April this year. During this time, it enabled 11 second-tier banks to provide the population with 2.8 million banking services.





The remote ID mechanism, implemented by the National Bank of Kazakhstan, is another step towards digitalization of the financial sector of Kazakhstan," the press service noted.





Financial market participants, interested in connecting to the ISC service, can contact the KCIS by + 7-7272-50-66-26.













