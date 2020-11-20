New 100-tenge coins launched into circulation in Kazakhstan

New 100-tenge coins have been launched into circulation in Kazakhstan, the press service of the National Bank of Kazakhstan reports.

“Bicolor circulation coins JETI QAZYNA from the Treasures of the Steppe series have already entered the circulation in a number of regions and will be used alongside with the usual circulation coins. This means that 7 JETI QAZYNA coins with a denomination of 100 tenge: ER JIGIT, SULY AIEL, QUMAI TAZY, AQYL BILIM, BEREN MYLTYQ, JUIRIK AT and QYRAN BURKIT are legal means of payment, that is, accepted for all types of payments. Parameters of the coins have been saved unchanged, therefore, additional reconfiguration of payment terminals and other cash registers will not be required,” said Zhomart Kazhmuratov, director of the cash circulation department of the National Bank of Kazakhstan.

