New head of Quality Control Committee appointed

By order of the Minister of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Timur Slamzhanovich Sultangaziev was appointed chair of the Committee for Quality and Safety Control of Goods and Services of the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





Timur Sultangaziev was born in 1982 in the Almaty region. He graduated from Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University in the USA.





He began his career in 2006 as a laboratory assistant at the Department of Normal Anatomy No. 1 in Astana.





In 2010, he worked at JSC Republican Scientific Center for Emergency Medicine.





From 2010 to 2013, he was manager, chief manager, director of the Department of Innovation and Technology Transfer of Technologies at JSC National Medical Holding.





From 2013 to 2014, he was president of the Center for Medical Technology and Information Systems JSC.





From 2014 to 2016, he worked as deputy general director of Medicare LLP.





In 2016-2018, he worked in various positions in the Ministry of Health and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan.





From 2018, he has been head of the Health Department of the Akimat of the North Kazakhstan Region.





