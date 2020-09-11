New possible sanctions against Russia could affect tenge

The fall in the tenge may continue due to the likelihood of a second wave of coronavirus infection and possible new sanctions against Russia, the National Bank chairman Yerbolat Dossayev said at the Government meeting.

Dossayev noted that the tenge exchange rate since the beginning of September had weakened by 0.8%, to 423.54 tenge per US dollar on September 8. According to him, this happened against the backdrop of a further weakening of developing countries' currencies due to decrease in investor interest in risky assets, drop in oil prices due to weakened optimism about recovery in oil demand.

Exacerbation of the trade conflict between the United States and China, the likelihood of a second wave of coronavirus remain risks for emerging market currencies. In addition, growth of the sanctions rhetoric against Russia, coupled with the policy of reducing the sale of foreign currency within the framework of the budget rule, increases the risks of the ruble weakening, which will negatively affect the national currency rate too," - said Dossayev.

The National Bank chairman added that in August, support for the national currency was provided by rising oil prices, as well as the conversion of assets of the National Fund as part of the allocation of a guaranteed transfer to the republican budget and extended measures for the mandatory sale of a part of export foreign exchange earnings by companies of the quasi-public sector.





