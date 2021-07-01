Nogayev: There is still no decision to build a nuclear power plant

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nurlan Nogayev, at a briefing at the CCS said that the decision on construction of a nuclear power plant in Kazakhstan had not been made.

The Ministry of Energy with the relevant government agencies is working on the order of the Head of State to study public opinion and the impact of the possible construction of a nuclear power plant. The decision has not yet been made. President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that we do not need to force, but we must not lag behind. Therefore, we must comprehensively consider possible risks and fears, and taking into account public opinion a decision will be made. As of today, there is no decision," the speaker said.













