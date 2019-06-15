North Huajin Chemical Industries to invest in carbide plant construction in Kazakhstan

Chinese company North Huajin Chemical Industries Incorporated is to invest into project realization on the territory of Kazakhstan's Chemical park Taraz special economic zone, Trend reports.

The company will invest in carbide plant construction worth $600 billion in Taraz city of Kazakhstan's Jambyl Region.

The estimated output volume of the plant is 800,000 tons of product a year.

The North Huajin Chemical Industries Incorporated company is among 500 largest organizations worldwide by oil, gas and chemical products manufacturing.

