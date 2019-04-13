Number of Employment Program participants increased by 66%

Almaty. December 12. Kazakhstan Today - The number of applicants for participation in the Employment - 2020 Program increased by 66% this year compared to 2011 and reached 100 thousand people, Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Serik Abdenov said at the Government session.



According to the Minister, 100 thousand people were included in the list of the Program participants over 11 months of 2012. The number of unemployed, self-employed and low-income people embraced with the Program increased twofold this year, the Prime Minister's official website reports.



Besides, the number of people who obtained micro credits under the Program increased four times - from 1.4 thousand to 6.2 thousand.



"63 thousand people are embraced with professional training. 82% of them were employed this year. The number of employers involved in the Program increased four times," the Minister emphasized.



The Minister also noted that employers were provided with an opportunity to choose education institutions and participants of the youth practice.



