Number of transported air passengers increased by 81% within nine months in Kazakhstan

Images | open sources
Since the beginning of this year, there has been an increase in key indicators against last year. Over the nine months of 2021, the number of passengers traffic increased by 81% -to 6.9 million people. The number of passengers served at airports increased by 70% - 12.6 million people (nine months of 2020 - 7.4 million people, nine months of 2019 - 12.3 million people)," the report says.
According to the report to date, domestic flights have been fully restored (57 routes with a frequency of 744 flights per week).
International flights with 23 countries have also been resumed (63 routes with a frequency of 247 flights per week, Turkey, Korea, UAE, Belarus, Ukraine, Germany, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Egypt, Russia, Georgia, Tajikistan, Poland, Netherlands, Montenegro, Armenia, Great Britain, Hungary, Maldives, Azerbaijan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Thailand). On average, the number of flights on domestic routes - 106 flights per day, on international routes - 35 flights per day," the report reads.
Source: KazTAG
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.