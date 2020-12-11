Nur-Sultan mayor: LRT project is a moot point

The mayor of Nur-Sultan, Altai Kulginov, told a briefing in the Central Communications Service what is happening with the project for the construction of light rail transport lines in the capital.





There are a lot of questions about LRT. You know that it is a very complex project, started several years ago. During this time, many engineering networks have been installed, funds were funneled into it. The problem came out when Bank Astana lost its license. Now it is a capital-intensive project, and with the ongoing pandemic work with banks was temporarily suspended. Initially, the idea was that the city is growing, so additional types of passenger transport are needed. True, there were certain problems, investigative actions are underway. That is why LRT is a moot point. So far, this is the answer. We will further be updating on this project, "Kulginov said.













This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.